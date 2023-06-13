PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Brigham Young University will be increasing its tuition rates for its undergraduate and graduate degrees ahead of the 2023-24 academic year.

According to a statement made by BYU in April, tuition for both undergraduate and graduate degrees will increase by 3% for the upcoming school year. For undergraduate degrees, BYU said the rate per semester will rise by $96, from $3,152 to $3,248. Meanwhile, graduate tuition will rise $118, from $3,966 to $4,084.

Non-members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pay double the listed tuition rates, meaning non-member undergrads can now expect to pay $6,496 per semester while non-member graduate students can plan on paying $8,168.

The rise in tuition at BYU comes as no surprise, as universities have been steadily increasing their rates for years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 2014, tuition for an undergraduate degree at BYU was $2,500, before a 3% increase leading into the 2015-16 academic year. BYU has risen its tuition rates every year since, ranging anywhere between a 2.5% increase to a 3.1% increase. With each increase, BYU has seen an overall 29.9% increase in its undergraduate tuition rates since 2015.

The University of Utah estimated its cost of tuition for a resident undergraduate at just over $9,000 for the 2022-23 academic year. That estimate rose to $9,400 for the 2023-24 academic year, a 4.42% increase.

The continuing rise in tuition costs at universities comes as many continue to battle with student loan debts. According to Education Data, an initiative dedicated to collecting data and statistics about the U.S. education system, Utah currently holds over $10 billion in student loan debt. Education Data says over 307,000 borrowers live in Utah, carrying an average of $32,835 in student debt.

The University of Utah says its costs are subject to change without notice and are expected to increase annually. BYU says the increase in tuition is to help the university cover cost increases in several areas, such as supplies, library needs, and laboratory materials. The tuition increase also helps cover the costs of professor salaries and payroll benefits.