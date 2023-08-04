SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A sinkhole suddenly emerged on a South Jordan road on Friday, August 4, causing lane restrictions and traffic delays.

Located just off the I-15 freeway in South Jordan, at approximately 10600 South 400 West, the sinkhole is in the center lane of the road heading west.

According to UDOT Traffic, the closure impacts at least eight lanes and will affect traffic delays for at least one hour.

There is no news yet as to what caused the sinkhole and when the road will be fully repaired.