SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Salt Lake County.

NWS says that hail damage to vehicles is expected. “HAZARD… 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail,” the Warning states.

Officials say the Warning remains in effect until 1:30 p.m. for Central Salt Lake and Southeastern Davis Counties.

At 12:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was reportedly located over Taylorsville, or Murray, moving northeast at 15 mph.

NWS says to also expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations to be impacted include: Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Murray, West Jordan, Taylorsville, Cottonwood Heights, Midvale, Holladay, South Salt Lake, North Salt Lake, Millcreek, Mount Olympus, Salt Lake City International Airport, Mill Creek Canyon, East Millcreek, Cottonwood West, Canyon Rim, Kearns, Emigration Canyon and Sugarhouse.

This also includes the following highways: Interstate 15 between mile markers 298 and 313, Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 116 and 132.

“Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” NWS states.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.