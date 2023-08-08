UPDATE, 8:55 a.m.: Salt Lake Police say the person struck by a vehicle in downtown Salt Lake City may have been sleeping on the ground against the door of a parking garage. When the garage door opened, the vehicle struck the man.

“There is no evidence to suggest this was an intentional crash,” stated police in a press release. “The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.”

The driver called 911 shortly after 5:35 a.m. this morning, said police.

Officers said they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm the identity and age of the man who died and to notify his next of kin. The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL POST: SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are currently on the scene of a crash that has killed a pedestrian outside an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. 200 South.

Details are few at this hour, though police say the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. this morning, Aug. 8. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. No identities have been released.

No roads are currently closed in the vicinity, according to Salt Lake City Police.