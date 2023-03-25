SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A body was found underneath the overpass at 600 N in Salt Lake City Saturday morning, causing a road closure, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Trooper Robert Wright, UHP, says the call came in from a passerby just before 8 a.m. on March 25.

Wright says the individual was found deceased in the HOV lane — neither an identity nor cause of death has been released at this time.

UHP has reportedly closed off the area, stating, “Please avoid the area at 600N I-15 SB, the road will be closed for approximately 3 hours and expected to open by 11:00AM. Please use I-215 as an alternative route.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.