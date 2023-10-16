COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — A 12-year-old boy was seriously hurt Monday evening when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in a Cottonwood Heights crosswalk.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department said the collision happened shortly after 5 p.m. along East Fort Union Boulevard, near Bella Vista Elementary School.

The child was walking north in the crosswalk when an eastbound car hit him.

Emergency crews brought the boy to Intermountain Healthcare Hospital for treatment. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the car, who was only identified as a woman, appeared to be impaired, police said. She was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.