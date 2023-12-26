This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Eagle Mountain.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the child was hit around 2:10 p.m. after accidentally falling off a curb at the intersection of Pony Express Parkway and Porters Crossing.

When first-responders arrived at the scene, the child was conscious, but suffering from head trauma. A medical helicopter flew the boy to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment.

According to officials, the boy was at the southeast corner of the intersection with a group of friends when he fell into traffic.

Eagle Mountain is a Wasatch Front community located roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.