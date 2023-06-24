BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — Thousands of Starbucks workers across the country are planning to go on strike, and employees in Utah joined them in the effort on Saturday, June 24.

The employees of a Starbucks in Bountiful went on strike this weekend joining in a nationwide effort organized by the union Starbucks Workers United (SBWU).

The union claims the strike is in response to managers removing LGBTQ+ displays in stores across the country, however, Starbucks said it has not removed Pride displays and the union is using a misinformation campaign as a tactic in labor talks, according to the Associated Press.

Bountiful employees cited the conflict with Starbucks over LGBTQ+ rights as the reason for the strike. The employees also said they wanted better management and increased wages.

Bountiful Starbucks employees joined a nationwide strike on Saturday, June 24. (Keaton Yoshinaga, ABC4)

Bountiful employee Georgia Hatton said they are overworked and that there are things within management and the corporation that can be done to create “a better space for everyone.”

SBWU reported 3,500 workers will be on strike over the next week. The Bountiful Starbucks, along with the Salt Lake City store at 21st and State, joined the union this month and posted on Twitter saying “Unionize with Pride” showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

SBWU said the removal of Pride displays is Starbucks’ effort to “silence” them as the union is led mostly by LGBTQ+ employees, according to a press release.

However, Starbucks said there had been no change to policy and has supported LGBTQ+ members for decades, having extended health benefits to same-sex partners in 1988 and adding health coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013, AP News reported.

While there have not been any reported cases of managers removing Pride decorations in Utah, local employees said they are striking to stand by workers in other states who have experienced this.

“We’re not just not wanting to work today,” Bountiful employee Brooklyn Wiggins said. “We have a genuine reason to be doing this, and I think it just really sheds light on it.”