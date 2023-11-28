BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — A 21-year-old Bountiful man is facing manslaughter charges in the death of his friend last week.

Dylan Goodin was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jacob Hess, of North Salt Lake, court documents filed in Davis County show.

Goodin is also facing third-degree felony gun possession and misdemeanor drug charges.

According to investigators, Hess died from a single gunshot wound suffered Friday inside a Bountiful home.

Police responding to the shooting met Goodin outside the house, with blood covering his arm and shirt.

“It was an accident,” he told officers, the documents state. “Arrest me now, arrest me now.”

Police found Hess near the home’s front door, lying unresponsive on the ground. While officers tried to help him, he died at the scene.

Another person at the house told investigators that Goodin, Hess and a few others had planned to go to the shooting range by the Bountiful “B.”

The witness said he thought Goodin was cleaning the weapon when he pointed it at Hess and shot him. Goodin also shot himself through the left palm, the documents state.

The witness told investigators that everyone in the home had been friends since high school. He added that there was no arguing or fighting before the single shot was fired.

After getting medical treatment for his hand, Goodin spoke with officers, telling them that he was checking the weapon to make sure it was empty, but that when he racked it, the gun fired.

Gooding later acknowledged, the documents state, that he must have pulled the trigger.

Davis County jail records show Goodin is being held without bail.