BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — A Bountiful man was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise, and assaulting an employee.

Brandon Beckstrom, 36, was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise. Beckstrom had approximately $300 worth of Dollar Tree products in a shopping card.

After his card was declined, Beckstrom reportedly got verbally aggressive with the employees and told them he was going to leave with the merchandise. The manager tried to stop Beckstrom, and he reportedly got physical.

Beckstrom allegedly got into a physical altercation with the manager over the cart. Another employee grabbed Beckstrom in an attempt to separate him from the manager. Beckstrom allegedly pulled the employee’s hair and scratched him on the neck and chest.

Beckstrom has previously been convicted of theft, drug possession, and assault. He is currently facing additional charges after he attempted to walk out of a Walmart with a cell phone he did not pay for.