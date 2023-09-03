MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — The Millcreek Walmart Supercenter was evacuated this afternoon, Sept. 3, after a bomb threat, according to Detective Bennett with the Unified Police Department.

He said the bomb threat was called in at about 12:30 p.m. and the store was evacuated.

Unified Fire Authority arrived at the scene but was not able to locate any device, according to Detective Bennett.

The number that the threat was called in on reportedly turned out to be a spoof number.

The store has since reopened.

Detective Bennett said he believes everyone is safe.

There is no further information at this time.