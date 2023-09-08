PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) — The body recovered at Battle Creek Falls last week by Utah County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue has been identified as Lela Anne Wooley, 23.

Wooley’s body was discovered by hikers around 10 a.m. in the mountains above Pleasant Grove on Friday, Sept. 1. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A week later, the Sheriff’s Office announced the Utah Medical Examiner determined the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma. Police are currently still unclear on how Wooley suffered the trauma.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the case still remains active and under investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.