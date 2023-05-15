SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have identified the body found in a field in downtown Salt Lake City as Jennbah Tsosie, 46.

Tsosie’s body was found after a community member called police to report an “unresponsive person” on Sunday, May 14, in a field just east of 500 South and 200 West. When police arrived on the scene, they found Tsosie and determined she was dead.

The cause and manner of Tsosie’s death is still under investigation by the medical examiner’s office. Police said at this point in the investigation, they are still considering the case “a suspicious death.”

Police said they will not be releasing any further information for the time being to protect the integrity of the investigation. Officials do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad continue to ask the public for assistance with the case.

Anyone who may have information about Jennbah Tsosie and who she may have been with Saturday night into Sunday morning is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.