TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a body found along Interstate 80 in Tooele County Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the UHP told ABC4 troopers were notified of a body found on westbound I-80 at milepost 93 just after 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers found a dead man lying just off the shoulder of the road in the sagebrush.

The area will remain an active scene for the next few hours, Roden said.

Details are limited at this time. ABC4 has a crew en route to the scene. Check back as more information becomes available.