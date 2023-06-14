MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — The body found over the weekend in a Salt Lake City canal has been identified by Salt Lake City Police as a 22-year-old man who had been missing since May 12.

The man, Tyler Svetich, was found in a surplus canal in the Jordan River on Saturday, June 10. Svetich was first reported missing by the Unified Police Department in May, saying he had not been to his Millcreek apartment since May 12.

According to a post made by UPD on social media, Svetich liked swimming in the Jordan River where he was found.

Authorities are still investigating Svetich’s exact cause of death but said that there were no obvious signs of suspicious trauma.

Salt Lake City police said no further information can be released at this time.