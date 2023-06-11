SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A body was found in a Salt Lake City canal on Saturday, June 10, according to Salt Lake City Police.

SLCPD, Salt Lake City Fire, and the medical examiner responded to 2535 W 500 S around 9 p.m. Authorities say a community member had found a body in a surplus canal.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire personnel removed the body, which was then turned over to the medical examiner’s office.

“There are no obvious signs of suspicious trauma,” SLCPD states.

The medical examiner is working to confirm the cause of death and to confirm the person’s identity at this time.

No further information is currently available.