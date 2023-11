This is a developing story. ABC4 will update the article as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A body was found Tuesday night in a canal near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City police said the body was recovered after officers were called around 5 p.m. to the surplus canal near the airport.

While the investigation is currently underway, police said the death does not appear suspicious.



No other details were released.