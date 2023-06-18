COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) — Police are investigating after a body was found in a tent in Cottonwood Heights on Saturday, June 17, according to the Unified Police Department.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a male was found dead in a tent near 68th South and Union Park Avenue with no identifying documents nearby. Authorities suspect he was likely in his 40’s.

While there is no foul play suspected at this time, authorities are currently investigating the incident. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the man.

There is no further information available at this time.