AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified the two bodies that were found during a welfare check earlier this week and said they do not believe outside foul play was involved.

The occupants have been identified as Sally and Duane Francom, both 84. The two were married and lived in the home together, according to American Fork Police Lt. Stuart Fore in a press release.

A concerned caller asked police on Wednesday, Jan. 3 to do a welfare check on the Francoms, as they had not been seen or heard from since November. When police found the two bodies inside, they said they were in “intermediate-to-advanced” stages of decomposition. Police also said the Francom’s were found in different rooms and one of the rooms was in a state of disarray.

“Investigators observed a chair lying on its side and items that appeared to have been knocked off a table in the room in which Sally’s body was located,” Fore said in the press release. “There were no weapons located in the home that appeared to have been used in this incident.”

Detectives said a preliminary examination did not reveal any observable traumatic injury on either Sally or Duane, however, the Office of the Medical Examiner is still conducting its investigation. Police said the OME’s final report isn’t expected for another several weeks if not months.

“The department would like to reassure the community that it does not believe there is any foul play by anyone outside the home. Additionally, there were no signs of forced entry to the home,” explained Fore. “Investigators believe all circumstances surrounding the death of Sally and Duane Francom were isolated to the inside of the home at the time of their respective deaths.”

Fore said the investigation into the deaths of the Francoms is still highly active and ongoing and what specifically caused their deaths is still unknown. Fore expects the investigation to remain active and open for several weeks as detectives gather evidence and information.

Anyone with information regarding Sally and Duane Francom that may help the investigation to contact the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020 or Central 911 Dispatch at 801-794-3970.