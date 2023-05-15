If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 988, or visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah’s website at namiut.org.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have ruled that the two bodies found in a Sugar House office complex over the weekend were the result of a murder-suicide.

According to police, an extensive investigation was conducted, leading officials to believe Parth Gandhi, 49, killed his 16-year-old son before killing himself inside the office complex.

Their bodies were found on the morning of Saturday, May 13, in an office complex located near 3000 South Highland Drive, by a community member who called 911 around 11:15 a.m. First responders with Salt Lake City Fire and Gold Cross arrived on the scene and found Gandhi and his son dead.

As part of their investigation, officers reportedly conducted a welfare check at Gandhi’s residence.

Police have not released any further information with respect to the family and their privacy.

Salt Lake City Police and the Salt Lake School District have reportedly worked closely together throughout the investigation and will provide resources to affected students, staff, and members of the school community who may need them during this time.

SLCPD also said in a statement that it remains committed to providing resources and assistance to those in need, recognizing that mental health issues can impact anyone, at any time.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and supportive environment for all community members, and to ensure people who are living with mental health challenges receive the care and support they need,” SLCPD said.