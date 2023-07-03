PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a boat capsized on Utah Lake.

Monday afternoon officers responded and found a boat with nine people had capsized not far from the Provo Boat Harbor. Occupants of the boat ranged from 4 years old to 53 years old.

Six of the occupants were able to make it to shore, and the other three were rescued by Search and Rescue via a rescue boat. The Sheriff’s office reported several of the occupants were not wearing lifejackets

The boat capsized during an afternoon of windstorms moving through the area. Although no cause was listed for the accident, Sgt. Spencer Cannon said, “I think the outcome was very fortunate given the weather, and the fact some of them did not have lifejackets on.”

There is no other information available at his time.