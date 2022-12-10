BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Bluffdale man has been pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Dept.

The incident started at 11:45 a.m. when a 17-year-old boy contacted the police and was reported to have been assaulted by a 31-year-old man at Beacon Hill Apartments.

Saratoga Springs Police responded to the apartment complex, located at 15000 block of S. Beacon Point Ln., and met with the alleged victim. Saratoga Springs Fire & Rescue medical personnel also responded to the scene.

The victim reportedly claimed that he had been strangled, and Chief Andrew Burton, Saratoga Springs Police, states, “There were strangulation marks visible on the victim’s neck.”

The suspect had fled prior to officers’ arrival, but around an hour later, the man returned to the scene and “confronted officers with a weapon in his hand,” Burton states.

After the suspect allegedly continued to confront officers with the weapon, one officer then fired shots at the suspect. Officers then requested medical assistance and began CPR on the man after he was shot, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burton states that one officer was also shot during the incident and has been placed on paid administrative leave.

“Less lethal methods were attempted without success,” Burton states. “The suspect continued to confront officers with the weapon in hand.”

Due to the incident, the Salt Lake County Officer Involved Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

Police say the suspect was a restricted person, who was not legally allowed to have weapons at the time due to a criminal history involving multiple weapons offenses.

When asked about the shooting, Burton states, “We always call that a last resort. It’s one of the worst aspects of our job when it comes into play. Sometimes, the officers have to make tough decisions.”

The relationship between the suspect and victim has not been released at this time, though both individuals reportedly lived at Beacon Hills Apartments. Police are currently seeking witnesses of the incident, which took place outside of the apartment complex.

No further information is available at this time.