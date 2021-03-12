Blue Plate Diner in Salt Lake City announces closure

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake institution is closing its doors after 20 years.

Courtesy: Joe Mandl

The Blue Plate Diner, located at 2041 S 2100 E in Salt Lake City announced it will be closing its doors on May 4, 2021.

The mom-and-pop 1950s inspired diner has been owned by Joe Mandl and John Bouzek for the last 12 years, Mandl tells ABC4.

When the diner first opened they gave food out for free to get their name out to the community. People could “show up and eat for free,” Mandl shares. Their name and reputation soon made their way through Salt Lake City and they started charging for food.

Mandl tells ABC4 they are closing their doors for a “multitude of reasons.”

He says there is ongoing construction around the restaurant. “We didn’t really want to weather the storm of constriction going on around us,” Mandl adds.

The land and business around them have been bought and sold bought and sold many times, Mandl shares. He says it has come time for them to close.

During their last few weeks of business, Blue Plate Diner will be carrying out business as usual.

“We’ve been honored to serve Salt Lake City the last 20 years and want to say thank you to everybody who has supported us along the way,” Mandl says. “We are super thankful.”

When they opened back up after closing due to the pandemic they shortened their hours to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be open through May 4th for those who want to experience Blue Plate one last time.