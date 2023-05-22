SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A black bear was recently spotted on a tree that was located on private property in Summit County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports on Monday, May 22, that crews relocated a young black bear that was initially spotted on a tree in the city of Oakley. The bear was reportedly in an area that had lots of domestic goats and sheep.

“We’re hoping moving it now will keep it from coming back and causing problems with domestic animals this summer,” DWR officials said.

Biologists say the black bear was male, around one or two years old and weighed about 80 to 100 pounds.

The bear had likely just come out from hibernation, DWR officials reported.

DWR crews tranquilized the bear and relocated him to a remote part of Weber Canyon, where he was released into a bear habitat.

Here are a few tips Wild Aware Utah shared on what to do when you encounter a bear:

Know bear behavior. If a black bear stands up, grunts, woofs, moans or makes other sounds, it’s not being aggressive. These are ways a black bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest.

Stand your ground. Never back up, lie down or play dead with a black bear. Make yourself look bigger by raising your arms and standing tall. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Be prepared to use bear spray or another deterrent.

Don’t run away or climb a tree. Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 miles per hour — you cannot outclimb or outrun them.

For more information on black bears and how to avoid them, check out Wild Aware Utah’s website.