SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — This Utah mega-mansion is reportedly one of the largest homes in the United States, and it’s about to sell.

According to a Youtube video posted by Mansion Global, the 51,000-square foot home is “roughly as big as the White House.”

Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

The 6-bedroom house is reportedly located at the end of Hobble Creek Canyon, in the Wasatch Mountains, around 15 minutes from Springville. It sits on 156 acres of land, according to Mansion Global.

The home boasts a half-basketball court, two-lane bowling alley, sauna, 150-foot shooting range, kids’ room with a ball pit, theater seating 27 people, and a resort-style indoor “waterpark.”

The indoor waterpark has a waterslide, waterfall, lazy river, rope swing, hot tub, and more, according to Mansion Global.

With a contract in place, the house would be the largest ever sold in Utah.

The asking price is set at $17.5 million, sale pending.