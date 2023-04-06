SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – State Road 190 through Big Cottonwood Canyon has been reopened after UDOT crews completed their avalanche mitigation and roadway operations. Crews warned travelers could expect delays and to be stopped in traffic until queues into the canyon clear out.

S.R. 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon is still closed as UDOT continues its avalanche mitigation into Thursday morning. There is not estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Despite the Little Cottonwood still being closed, the multi-day interlodge has been lifted both Alta Ski Area and Snowbird. Snowbird said there is now access to the Snowbird Village and parking lots only. Alta Ski Area said it is planning on opening its Wildcat, Collins, and Sunnyside lifts.

Both resorts had been on interlodge since 9 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

There is still a significant avalanche warning for the Salt Lake area mountains, according to the Utah Avalanche Center. The avalanche danger is in the “considerable” range, particularly on slopes facing west, south, and southeast.

“Today will be a shock to the snowpack as this will be the first real day of strong sunshine,” said Utah Avalanche Center Forest Service Director Mark Staples. “Wet avalanches are likely on south and west facing slopes where the avalanche danger will rise to considerable.”