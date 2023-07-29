Learning to swim from childhood theme. Kid swimming in blue pool water

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Big Blue Swim School‘s second Utah location will be opening in Orem on Monday, July 31.

The school will reportedly offer weekly, year-round 30 to 45-minute swim lessons for children starting as young as three months old.

According to a press release, level-appropriate lessons will be led by professional instructors. Additionally, a Big Blue mobile app can help parents schedule and coordinate classes, as well as track their children’s swimming progress.

Austin C. Smith, Area Developer of Orem’s Big Blue Swim School, said they connect with Big Blue’s mission to share the importance of water safety in Orem.

“We believe every child should learn how to swim and are honored to be able to make a difference in our community by teaching a valuable lifesaving skill,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four. For children ages five to 14, drowning is the second-leading cause of death.

Every year in the U.S., the CDC estimates 4,000 fatal unintentional drownings, averaging 11 drownings per day. They also estimate 8,000 nonfatal drownings, or 22 nonfatal drownings per day.

National champion swimmer Chris DeJong founded Big Blue Swim School in 2009. He said pool openings provide the opportunity to teach an important skill “that leads kids to learning they can achieve anything in life.”

Big Blue has more than 26 pools across the U.S., according to the press release, including their Cottonwood Heights, Utah location.