SALT LAKE CITYh (ABC4) – Utah officials are gearing up for the arrival of President Joe Biden in Salt Lake City today. Media and state officials will be on hand to welcome Air Force One to the Beehive State on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden arrives in Utah following stops in Arizona and New Mexico. The trip is part of a visit to Western states to discuss his work on conservation, clean energy, and veterans’ benefits.

Biden will arrive Wednesday afternoon from Albuquerque and is expected to meet with local officials and political delegates throughout the afternoon.

In Arizona on Tuesday President Biden announced the designation of 1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon as Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni – Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The monument is aimed at helping protect the region from new uranium mining a reported ongoing threat to Grand Canyon National Park, the Colorado River, and the tribal communities that call the Grand Canyon region home.

Tomorrow Biden is expected to deliver remarks about the PACT Act, an expansion of veteran benefits and services for servicemen exposed to toxins.