This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Five Utah counties are now eligible for federal disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for flooding that occurred between May 1-27, 2023, due to snow melt.

FEMA announced this morning that U.S. President Joe Biden has approved the disaster declaration, meaning that state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as certain private non-profits, can get assistance. Counties include Iron, Morgan, Sanpete, Utah, and Wasatch counties. Assistance will be available on a “cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by flooding.”

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across Utah.

FEMA has named Jon K. Huss as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the project. FEMA stated that further assessments may be done, and if the state requests, could expand the declaration.

Record-breaking snowfall at the start of 2023 led to flooding across portions of Central Utah. Utah County alone counted $10 million worth of damages from the flooding. Rising waters closed portions of U.S. 89 for four days.

While a number of other counties also sustained flooding during May, such as Salt Lake and Rich counties, they were not included in today’s declaration.

ABC4.com has reached out to FEMA for additional information and clarification. Updates will be published as that information becomes available.