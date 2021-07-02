Bicyclist struck by car in Cottonwood Heights, in serious condition

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman is in serious condition after a vehicle drifted into her lane and struck her, in Cottonwood Heights, Friday.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, on July 2, a woman was riding her bike south bound on Wasatch Blvd just after 7:30 a.m.

Officers say, a vehicle in front of the woman then drifted off the road and hit the cement barrier on the west side of the southbound lanes and then hit the woman on the bike.

Police tell ABC4.com the woman was immediately transported to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Officers say southbound lanes were closed temporarily as detectives investigated the scene.

ABC4.com will update this story as it develops.