SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 59-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 9, according to Salt Lake City Police. Authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying the driver and car involved.

Shortly before 4:40 a.m., police received a call about a crash involving a bicyclist near Redwood Rd. and Indiana Ave.

Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 59-year-old man, on the ground with critical injuries. Officers, paramedics, and Salt Lake City Fire personnel all provided life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

Police believe the driver was heading north on Redwood Rd. and hit the victim as he also rode northbound.

The driver reportedly did not stop and continued north on Redwood Rd.

Police are asking anyone living along Redwood Rd. from Indiana Ave. to 500 South to “review their doorbell or home security systems” from around 4:20 a.m. to 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning to see if they captured anything that may be relevant to the investigation.

If you do find something relating to this case, please call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

Redwood Rd. was closed from Indiana Ave. to 700 South for several hours following the crash. The road has now fully reopened, police say.

This crash marks the 10th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.