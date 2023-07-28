WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A bicyclist is in extremely critical condition after a crash in Harrisville on Thursday, July 27, according to Harrisville Police.

At around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of N Wall Ave. Authorities say a car was heading eastbound before hitting a bicyclist.

The cyclist was described as a man in his 40s, who has not been identified at this time. He was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition,” Harrisville Police stated.

The driver of the car reportedly remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

Police say no tickets have been issued, and drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be a factor. Speed was also not a factor in this incident, police say.