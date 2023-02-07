SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Sandy man was charged with assault for allegedly pushing a UTA bus driver after the bus mirror clipped his helmet on Dec. 1.

The bus driver was making a routine stop near 900 East and Belmont Avenue on Dec. 1, when the cyclist, Dirk Cowley, 67, allegedly pushed him against a wall.

Cowley is being charged in the 3rd District Court on one count of assault with substantial bodily injury, a third-degree felony in Utah.

The bus driver was making a stop when Cowley allegedly began yelling at him. According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver then exited the bus to talk to Cowley where he was pushed against a concrete wall.

The driver then allegedly fell to the ground and landed on his side and back, while Cowley reportedly fled the scene. The driver was taken to the LDS hospital via Gold Cross Ambulance, and hospital records confirmed he fractured the right femur in his hip.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers found a cyclist matching Cowley’s description and approached him. Cowley admitted he was the alleged cyclist. He told the officers that he was cycling when the bus mirror clipped his helmet.

Cowley said he then followed the bus, and when it stopped, he began yelling at the bus driver. He said he then bent the driver-side mirror and pushed the bus driver. Cowley told officers he fled the scene, and that he was sorry.