HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Fire crews in Utah are reminding the community to unblock their vents after a snowstorm so as to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide, “CO,” is a potentially deadly gas that is odorless and colorless. CO can be found anytime fuel burns in vehicles, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces or furnaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, chest pain and confusion. CDC officials say CO symptoms can be described as “flu-like.”

Officials from the Unified Fire Authority said they have responded to multiple CO-related calls on Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to improper venting.

Snowfall could block vents that are releasing CO out of the residence, leading to the potentially deadly gas building up inside the home. In extreme cases, carbon monoxide can kill people after making them pass out.

UFA firefighters say homeowners are advised to check their vents regularly. If snow blocking the vents becomes a recurring issue, consider installing vent covers or shields. Remember to have appliances inspected and maintained regularly to make sure they are running efficiently.

Here are some CDC safety tips to protect your home from CO poisoning: