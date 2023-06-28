SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — After a park volunteer noticed that other city parks had murals on their recycling bins, she started a campaign to bring a mural to Fairmont Park. On Wednesday, a ‘beautiful and detailed’ mural was revealed at the park.

On Wednesday evening, June 28, community members came out to support the new mural, and the primary mural artists Kindra Fehr and Aria Hancock gave short speeches. At the end of the speeches, guests ‘christened’ the inside of the glass recycling bin by throwing golden recyclable glass into it.

“Murals add vibrancy to the community, prevent tagging and elevate the economic prosperity of Sugar House,” Laurie Bray, a Sugar House Community Council trustee said.

The guests also celebrated the mural reveal with dancing and singing while the Beacon Street Jazz band performed. And according to Bray, it was “so fun.”

This mural was made possible through collaboration between Friends of Fairmont Park, Salt Lake City Arts Council, artists Kindra Fehr and Aria Hancock, and Momentum Recycling. Additionally, youth from the Sugar House Boys and Girls Club and Sugar House Youth City helped paint it.

New mural on glass recycling bin in Fairmont Park, Courtesy of Laurie Bray
















