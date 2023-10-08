MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Humane Society of Utah teamed up with Subaru today, Oct. 8 for their first ever “Barktoberfest: A Howl-O-Ween Paws Party.”

The funds gathered from this event benefitted Utah’s homeless animals, according to the Humane Society of Utah.

The event reportedly celebrated the spooky season with fun activities for kids, adults, and their pets.

Pets and pet-owners were able to participate in a Halloween costume contest and parade, run pups on an agility course, show off pup’s skills at a Trick-n-Treat contest, sample food trucks and craft beer, and play Halloween carnival games.

Subaru reportedly supported the festivities.

Brian Friedman, retail marketing manager of Subaru of America, said Subaru and its retailers believe in being a positive force in the communities they live and work, not just with donations, but with actions that set an example for others to follow.

Friedman said that the partnership between Subaru and the Humane Society of Utah over the past nine years has allowed them to support programs like Barktoberfest that bring people people together and raise money for HSU’s important work.

“Loving pets is part of our DNA at Subaru, so when you visit most of our stores, you will find Dog Parks on-site, treats on the counters, and, in some cases, adopted animals who have become part of the team,” Friedman said.