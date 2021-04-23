Bald eagle shot in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, DWR, says conservation officers are seeking information after a bald eagle was shot and injured in Summit County.

According to DWR conservation officers, they received a report of an injured juvenile bald eagle near the town of Henefer in Summit County on April 2. A Utah State Parks ranger and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper located and captured the injured bird near the Weber River, west of I-84, along the frontage road.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2020, officers confirmed over 1,000 illegally killed animals valued at over $379,000, the DWR shares.

The bald eagle was then transported to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Northern Utah in Ogden.

Upon further investigation, the DWR says it was determined that the bald eagle had been shot by a small-caliber firearm.

Officials say the bullet entered the ride side of the bird, breaking one of its wings, then got lodged in the bird’s neck. The bird underwent surgery on April 9 to remove the bullet and is doing well in recovery at the center, officials add.

Courtesy: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Officers estimate the shooting occurred two weeks before the bird was found and reported.

Bald eagles are no longer an endangered species, the DWR shares, but they are still protected by multiple federal laws. Bald and golden eagles, along with their feathers and parts, nests, nest trees, and roosts are all federally protected.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal shooting of this eagle, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is asked to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

If you have information about this specific case, you can contact DWR Officer Jeremy Wilcox at 385-288-2112.

Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.