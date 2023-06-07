SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A water main break in a Salt Lake City residential neighborhood near Liberty Park has forced a road closure.

Salt Lake City Police said it is working to help block traffic along 300 East from 800 South to 900 South.

Crews from Salt Lake City Public Utilities are reportedly on the scene working to repair the water main break. There has been no estimate on when the water main break will be repaired or when the road will reopen for traffic, though police said the road closure will be in place for the “next several hours.”

In the meantime, police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible and to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.