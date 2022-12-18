UPDATE: 12/18/22 3:09 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In assistance with SWAT, Salt Lake City Police officers have found the suspect of an aggravated assault and safely taken him into custody.

“After an extensive search of the neighborhood, our officers found and safely took the suspect into custody,” police say.

The investigation reportedly started shortly before 11:20 a.m. Sunday, when police received information about a shooting near 1000 North American Beauty Dr.

Responding officers “immediately secured the area and started looking for the suspect,” according to a press release.

During the incident, Salt Lake City Police closed the roads around the area of 1200 West to American Beauty Dr. and 1000 North to 800 North for public safety.

Police requested the assistance of a Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter, as well as SLCPD drones and the SLCPD K9 Squad.

Officers, along with SLCPD SWAT, conducted an “extensive search” of the neighborhood, and around 2 p.m., they located the suspect near 1100 West Talisman Dr. and safely arrested him.

The suspect’s relationship to the aggravated assault victim is unknown at this time.

All road closures have been lifted.

No further information is currently available.

UPDATE: 12/18/22 2:12 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – SLCPD’s SWAT Team has been called to the scene.

They are now assisting Salt Lake City Police officers with the search for an aggravated assault suspect who may be armed near Rose Park.

UPDATE: 12/18/22 2:12 P.M.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12/18/22 1:30 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police officers are currently searching for an aggravated assault suspect who may be armed near Rose Park.

Police have reportedly closed several roads from Sterling Dr. to 800 North and 1200 West and American Beauty.

Police say members of the community should stay inside and report anything suspicious by calling 9-1-1.

The male suspect’s last known location was near 1126 W. Talisman Dr.

Police are asking to please avoid the area and allow police teams to search for the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12/18/22 1:30 P.M.