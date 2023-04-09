SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued an Avalanche Warning for the mountains and foothills in northern Utah.

The Warning includes the areas of Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, Wellsville Range, Oquirrh Mountains, Stansbury Range, Cache Valley, and Ogden Valley.

Officials say the warm temperatures and intense sun will create “widespread areas of unstable wet snow.” Natural and human-triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are “certain,” NWS states.

Officials are advising the public to avoid being in avalanche terrain “off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

“Stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations,” NWS states.

This Warning went into effect Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday, April 10, at 6 a.m.

For more information on Utah avalanches, visit the Utah Avalanche Center website.