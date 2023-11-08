This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities say they arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting Wednesday at Antelope Island State Park.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 3 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody, adding that there is no other known threat to the public.

It’s yet unknown if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting. Law enforcement is planning to update the media shortly.

The causeway to Antelope Island was briefly closed to traffic as police responded to the shooting. The causeway has since reopened.



Antelope Island is the largest of the 10 islands in the Great Salt Lake. It’s located roughly 30 miles northwest of Salt Lake City.

