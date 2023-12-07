OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A nonprofit organization of atheists, agnostics and more called on the city of Orem to repeal its decision to adopt “In God We Trust” as the city’s official motto on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

On Tuesday, The Orem City Council adopted “In God We Trust” as its first-ever motto following a unanimous vote of approval in November. Orem City Mayor David Young said the motto is part of an effort to unite during divisive times and is reflective of the city’s “collective faith and commitment to one another and trust in the foundational principles that guide us.”

Orem City said it adopted the motto to reinforce the city’s dedication to the principles of unity, integrity and faith. It will be incorporated into the city’s official seal and on city-owned public locations such as city buildings, parks and the Orem Public Library.

Attorney Chris Line, who represents the Freedom From Religion Foundation, said the motto is inappropriate for the city to adopt and has no place on city-owned property, due to its religious connotations.

“Orem, like all cities in the United States, has a diverse population that includes atheists and members of minority religions that don’t believe in a monotheistic god or any gods who are not shown ‘value and respect’ by the decision to adopt this motto,” Line wrote in an open letter to Young. “No city shares one ‘collective faith.'”

When announcing the new motto, Young emphasized the new motto is more about the inclusive spirit of Orem, rather than what it has to do with religion.

“While ‘In God We Trust’ has religious connotations, our intention is to signify trust in the broader sense — trust in the greater good, in the strong bonds of our community, and in the ideals that unite us,” explained Young. “Orem is a place where all people, regardless of belief or background, are valued and respected.”

Line argues the motto carries significant religious meaning, as Young talked about the “core values of God” and highlighted the religious purpose of the phrase in a Mayor’s Message in October. In the message, Young said “the acknowledgment of the divine” in city proceedings could help strengthen city efforts and make Orem the best place in the nation to raise a family, set high goals and guided by a higher purpose.

The motto “In God We Trust” has served as the official motto of the United States since 1956, when Congress passed a joint resolution to adopt the motto in July of that year. According to the Library of Congress, the phrase began appearing on U.S. currency beginning in 1966, after the establishment of the U.S. Mint.

Line said the history of the motto is a “dubious one,” saying it was first adopted during the Cold War as a reaction to the purported “godlessness of communism.”

“America’s original motto was purely secular – ‘E Pluribus Unum’ (‘Out of many one’) – and was selected by Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin,” said Line.

Mayor Young did not immediately respond to ABC4’s request for comment regarding the foundation’s request to rescind the motto.