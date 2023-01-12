SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Students at Eastmont Middle School are moving temporarily to the old Crescent View Middle School building starting Jan. 17, 2023, after asbestos was detected under the school’s floor tiles.

Before announcing the move, students have been learning via remote instruction since returning from winter break. Starting next Tuesday, they will be attending classes at an old facility at the Crescent View Middle School on 11150 S. 300 East.

Eastmont and the facility are about six minutes apart by car.

Over the winter break, staff discovered asbestos in the adhesive holding down the floor tiles in the basement of the school when they were doing some repairs, according to a statement released by the Canyons School District.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The school was immediately shut down following the discovery, and an environmental mitigation company was called to begin clean-up. School officials do not know how long the clean-up project will take. Until it’s done, Eastmont students are expected to attend classes at the old CVMS building.

“The building has been thoroughly cleaned and equipped with suitable furniture,” the district states. “Teachers have been setting up their new classrooms while the CSD Information Technology department connected wireless and other high-tech systems.”

Buses will transport students to their temporary school starting Jan. 17, the district says. The school’s bell schedule remains unchanged.

Students who walk to school can catch a 7:25 a.m. bus to the facility from the top Eastmont parking lot, according to the Canyons School District’s Transportation Department. They will be dropped off at the same parking lot after school.

Families are encouraged to use the parking lot near the auditorium or the parking lot at the Sandy Library to make space for the school buses.

The Canyons’ Nutrition Services Department also cleaned the kitchen and cafeteria, so workers can serve breakfast and lunch to Eastmont students and staff.