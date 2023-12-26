SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a 911 caller reported that a man threatened someone with a gun in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said Dawood Alogaili was taken into custody on suspicion of illegally possessing a gun and drugs.

According to a police news release, someone called 911 around noon saying that a man threatened another person with a gun at Liberty Park, located in the Central City neighborhood.

An officer at the park immediately started searching for a suspect, and not long after, police arrested Alogaili without incident.

Alogaili was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, police said. He was also accused of marijuana possession.