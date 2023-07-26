PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A search is underway for a man who is suspected of being involved in an aggravated burglary in July, according to the Provo Police Department.

Provo Police said Solomon Lee Johnson, 42, broke into a house on July 19. During the burglary, Johnson allegedly pulled out a gun and made threats to the resident.

Johnson is reportedly currently on parole for a murder conviction and has an active Board of Pardons warrant for his arrest.

Provo Police said Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call Provo Police at 801-852-6210. If seen, police ask the public not to approach the suspect and call 911 to report.