SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — An application to turn the Econolodge Inn in Sandy into a transitional housing facility for medically vulnerable people has been officially submitted, according to Sandy City officials.

The plan was submitted by Shelter the Homeless, a local nonprofit organization that seeks to make homelessness “rare, brief and non-recurring.”

The nonprofit recently purchased the property, located at 8955 South Harrison Street, and announced its plans to turn it into transitional housing in July. Under the vision of Shelter the Homeless, the Econlodge building would support pre-qualified people with low to no income such as seniors, veterans, and those with medically vulnerable conditions.

In their application, Shelter the Homeless is asking for Sandy City to change its definition of “Transitional Housing Facility.” The application also serves as a request for a conditional use permit on the property.

Currently, the Sandy City code defines a transitional housing facility as a facility that provides free temporary housing to homeless persons for no more than 30 days while they stabilize their circumstances. The code clarifies that this does include a homeless shelter, a dwelling unit used for more than 30 days, and a residential facility for persons with a disability.

What exactly, in the definition of transitional housing, Shelter the Homeless wants to change was not made readily available. Sandy City made it clear, however, the property would not become a walk-in shelter and, if approved, would only serve as helping residents into more permanent housing.

Now that the application has been formally submitted, a public process will begin, allowing Sandy residents to learn more about the proposal.

The public process will begin with a meeting for the property owners within 500 feet of the Econolodge site on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Sandy Planning Commission will meet for discussion and present a recommendation to the Sandy City Council on the code amendment, which is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7.

Finally, the Sandy City Council will then discuss the proposal, take public comment, and vote on the proposed code amendment. Sandy City said these issues will be discussed by the Council on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 19.