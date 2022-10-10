PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Fire Department responded to an apartment building fire early Monday morning.

According to Provo Fire, crews responded to a 4-unit apartment building around 11:42 p.m. near 600 N and 400 E. The department says there is extensive fire damage in the upstairs unit and the two downstairs units have water damage.

Provo Fire says there were six occupants in the building and all of them evacuated safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Provo apartment fire comes after two other fires which sparked Sunday in South Ogden and Murray. The fires sparked as the American Red Cross Fire Prevention Week began Sunday and the American Red Cross of Utah urges residents to create and practice a two-minute home fire escape plan.