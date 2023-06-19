An H Mart storefront as seen in Irvine, Calif. Utah is planned to be the home of a new H Mart location in West Jordan, coming soon. (Google)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The largest Asian supermarket chain, H Mart, is planning on opening its doors in Utah, bringing more options for Asian cuisine and treats to the Beehive State.

The new Utah location would be located in West Jordan at the site of the old K-Mart at 1442 West and 9000 South. As of now, a banner with H Mart’s logo and contact information for leasing and construction inquiries has been placed near the front entrance.

According to H Mart’s website, the supermarket will have a full-scale offering of Asian foods and Western groceries in a “traditional supermarket” setting. H Mart has also reportedly become known for its “innovative food halls.”

The supermarket was founded in 1982, as Han Ah Reum, a Korean phrase that reportedly translates to “armful,” or in H Mart’s case, “one arm full of groceries.” The name is fitting for the store, as H Mart’s website says it provides groceries and everyday essential needs for shoppers.

Since its founding, H Mart has grown to more than 97 stores throughout the United States. The West Jordan location will be the first location of the chain in Utah.

An opening date for the West Jordan location has not been yet announced, though a spokesperson for the supermarket chain said they are hoping to have the store open by the end of the year.