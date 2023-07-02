Salt Lake City, UT (ABC4) — This Fourth of July, the American Red Cross is providing a unique opportunity for the community to make a meaningful contribution. Several Red Cross locations will be open for the Fourth do July including Salt Lake City, Lehi, and Layton.

“By keeping these donation centers open on Independence Day, we hope to inspire a sense of patriotism through the act of giving blood and helping those in need,” Jeremiah Lafranca, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Utah Greater Salt Lake Chapter said, “Summer is often a challenging time for blood donations, and we encourage everyone to join us in making a positive impact during this important holiday.”

During the summer months, blood donations tend to decrease due to vacations, travel, and other seasonal activities, a press release stated. This decline in donations can strain the blood supply and create potential challenges for patients in need.

“This strategic timing allows for donors to start their Fourth of July celebrations with a selfless act of giving and then enjoy time with their families and the fireworks displays,” Lafranca added.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the press release, the Red Cross is currently facing a crisis in donations nationwide, with approximately 26,000 fewer blood donations collected in May than needed to meet patient demand. As the organization supplies around 40% of the nation’s blood, it requires about 12,500 blood and 3,000 platelet donations daily to fulfill the demand.

“This year’s decline in donations can strain the supply, meaning hospitals might not have what they need to save lives. And remember that any one of us – or our loved ones, neighbors, friends – may experience an accident or illness requiring a lifesaving transfusion,” Lafranca emphasized. “But in the United States, where approximately 62% of the population is eligible to donate, only about 3% actually does.”

The following donation centers will be open on Tuesday, July 4, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.:

Salt Lake Donation Center: 6616 South 900 East

Lehi Donation Center: 310 North 850 East

Layton Donation Center: 852 W. Field Rd.

To secure a Fourth of July donation appointment, individuals of all blood types, particularly type O, are urged to schedule their visit. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors giving blood from July 1 to July 11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag ( a bag that can keep items dry, store wet clothes, or hold first aid supplies) while supplies last. Further details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/gifts.

Dr. Walter Kelley, Medical Director for the Rocky Mountain Division of the American Red Cross, highlighted the significance of blood donation, stating, “Every day, our trusted team of Red Cross of Utah nurses, phlebotomists, and volunteers play a critical role in helping ensure lifesaving blood is available to patients in need. On Tuesday, our team will celebrate the holiday on the job, trusting that first-time donors, along with regular donors, will schedule appointments and help increase the blood supply.”

