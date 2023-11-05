AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The American Fork High School Marching Band just wrapped up their season and today, they are coming home from a weekend full of music, high scores, and history-making.

The band was competing for not only a state championship but a regional one as well, and took first place in both.

On Friday. Nov. 3 in St. George, the band scored 91.119 in the 6A Open Division for the state.

Continuing that winning streak, the team scored 92.1 at the Bands of America Regional Competition on Saturday, Nov. 4, where they went up against schools from all over the western U.S.

American Fork Band Director Orien Landis said this win marks 20 years in a row his band has taken home a state championship. While he said the band did most of the heavy lifting, he also said they could not have done it without all the support they received.

“The thing that makes the program so unique is the support that the community provides to it. It’s literally a staple of the community — it’s been around for over a hundred years,” he said. “It has a long history of longevity within the band directors and then the community rallies behind the students, the band, and supports them in ways that a lot of other programs get.”